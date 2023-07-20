Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a report released on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SKX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $55.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

