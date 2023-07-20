Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report issued on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GRP.U opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is -56.56%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

