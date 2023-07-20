CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

CTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,027,000 after acquiring an additional 109,638 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 99.2% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 943,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 469,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 490,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 126,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,854.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 558,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 529,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 0.6 %

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

NYSE:CTO opened at $17.71 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $402.02 million, a P/E ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently -447.06%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

