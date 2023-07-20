FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $216,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,822,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,727,274.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,824,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,249,193.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $216,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,822,091 shares in the company, valued at $334,727,274.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 63,235 shares of company stock worth $1,819,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.