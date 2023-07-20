ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,226,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,248,000 after purchasing an additional 68,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $88.88 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.73%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.