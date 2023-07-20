Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued on Saturday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the company will earn $5.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.10. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of C opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

