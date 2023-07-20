Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) PT at $127.75

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.75.
Several research firms have weighed in on RYCEY. Barclays increased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 156 ($2.04) in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
