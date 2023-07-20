DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $27.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,290,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at $129,290,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,553,139 shares of company stock valued at $38,299,336 in the last ninety days. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,115,000 after acquiring an additional 314,790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,425,000 after buying an additional 184,476 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $31.70.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The company had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

