Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.09.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 73.24%.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

