FY2023 EPS Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Cut by Analyst

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Capreit in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 12-month low of C$20.71 and a 12-month high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

Capreit ( TSE:CAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($1.17). The firm had revenue of C$260.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

