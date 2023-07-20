Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 23.9% in June

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at €34.44 ($38.70) on Thursday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €24.80 ($27.87) and a twelve month high of €35.51 ($39.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is €33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.65 ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of €23.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

