Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Update

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 160,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.0274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Alstom’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Alstom

A number of research firms have commented on ALSMY. Societe Generale cut Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.