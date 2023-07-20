Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

