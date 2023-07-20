Short Interest in Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Decreases By 22.4%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Aker ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AKAAF opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.72. Aker ASA has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $81.70.
Aker ASA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aker ASA
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.