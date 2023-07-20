Short Interest in Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Decreases By 22.4%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Aker ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKAAF opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.72. Aker ASA has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $81.70.

Aker ASA Company Profile

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provides solutions, products, and services to the energy industry; develops and delivers technologies to drilling market; holds oil reserves; and harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and product for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

