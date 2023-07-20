KeyCorp Comments on Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note issued on Sunday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on J. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $11,398,470,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

