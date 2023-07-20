Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Rises By 25.1%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,300 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 376,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,571.0 days.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOF opened at $80.00 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08.
About Akzo Nobel
