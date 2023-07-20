Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Rises By 25.1%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,300 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 376,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,571.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOF opened at $80.00 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.