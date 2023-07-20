Short Interest in AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Declines By 20.6%

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 847.0 days.

Shares of AMVMF stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. AMG Critical Materials has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $56.87.

AMG Critical Materials N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace and hybrid energy storage systems to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

