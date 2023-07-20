Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tricon Residential Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $188.51 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 97.08% and a return on equity of 18.10%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TCN. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.48.

Shares of TCN stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 628,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 413,850 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

