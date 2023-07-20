Raymond James Comments on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C($1.07). The firm had revenue of C$129.60 million during the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.