Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Short Interest Down 24.8% in June

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 459.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

ADLRF stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

