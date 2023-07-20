Short Interest in Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Declines By 17.7%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 562.0 days.

Acciona Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $151.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.99. Acciona has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $211.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Acciona from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

