Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Anhui Conch Cement Cuts Dividend

About Anhui Conch Cement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.89%.

(Get Free Report)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.