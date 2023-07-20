Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Rises By 14.9%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,742,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 1,516,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $14.78 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ABN AMRO Bank
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.