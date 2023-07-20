Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 6,921,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 374.1 days.

Aroundtown Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of AANNF stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

About Aroundtown

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.