Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 6,921,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 374.1 days.
Aroundtown Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of AANNF stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.45.
About Aroundtown
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aroundtown
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.