Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$79.33.

Several brokerages have commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$102.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.40. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$65.32 and a 52 week high of C$103.87. The stock has a market cap of C$31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 15.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 5.5494028 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.75%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

