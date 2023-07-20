Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.60.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HXGBY opened at $10.95 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.

Hexagon AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hexagon AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.56%.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

