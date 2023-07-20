Analysts Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Target Price at $119.57

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LCII shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:LCII opened at $132.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $139.89.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after buying an additional 230,682 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,276,000 after purchasing an additional 118,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after buying an additional 47,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

