Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Price Target at $143.00

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.33.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BATS:CBOE opened at $140.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

