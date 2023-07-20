Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMND shares. Barclays upped their price target on Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LMND opened at $24.08 on Friday. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $26,915.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,012 shares of company stock worth $136,739. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 526,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth approximately $11,925,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lemonade by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 205,520 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lemonade by 451.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 184,804 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

