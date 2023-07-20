Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,760.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADYEY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen Price Performance

Shares of ADYEY opened at $17.43 on Friday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.