First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$35.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$36.38.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.535524 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.