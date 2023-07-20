Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Rating Increased to Outperform at CSFB

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$65.00. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.23.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:ATD opened at C$67.08 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$51.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.89.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.7446809 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

