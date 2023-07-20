Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$29.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

AP.UN stock opened at C$22.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.83. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$20.36 and a 1-year high of C$34.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

