National Bankshares Cuts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$77.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$78.50 to C$77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Boardwalk REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$66.92 on Tuesday. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$43.47 and a 1 year high of C$67.11. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$61.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

