Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Cut to C$7.25

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Up 0.8 %

AX.UN opened at C$7.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$800.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.12. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$12.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.95.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.