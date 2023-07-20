Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$20.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

TSE D.UN opened at C$14.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$463.20 million, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.96. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$12.24 and a 1-year high of C$20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

