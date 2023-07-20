National Bankshares Lowers BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target to C$3.40

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.65 to C$3.40 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:BTB.UN opened at C$3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.48. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$2.97 and a 1-year high of C$3.93.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
