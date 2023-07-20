Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$70.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$80.81.

TSE CCA opened at C$66.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.53. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$60.00 and a 12 month high of C$87.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

