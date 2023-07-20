Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$13.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.31. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$12.18 and a twelve month high of C$15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.77. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

