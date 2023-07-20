45525 (CUR.TO) (TSE:CUR) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by Haywood Securities Analysts

45525 (CUR.TO) (TSE:CUR – Get Free Report) has been given a C$3.00 price target by equities researchers at Haywood Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

45525 (CUR.TO) Price Performance

45525 has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.17.

About 45525 (CUR.TO)

Featured Stories

9342-8530 Quebec Inc, formerly Diagnocure Inc, is a Canada-based biotechnology company. The Company specializes in the development and commercialization of products relating to the diagnosis of cancer. It intends to focus its activities on business development efforts by out-licensing, selling or partnering with third parties with regards to its Previstage GCC and its new multimarker prostate cancer test (PCP).

