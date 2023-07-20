Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.70 to C$8.20 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.56.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.05. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$2.39 and a 12 month high of C$7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$453.83 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Equities analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.199252 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

