Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$13.87 on Tuesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.02 and a one year high of C$17.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 198.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.