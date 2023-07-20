National Bankshares Lowers Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$52.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s current price.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CSFB raised their price target on Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.80.

Capital Power stock opened at C$41.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.68. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$39.33 and a 12-month high of C$51.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$1.16. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

