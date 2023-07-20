Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$7.75

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s previous close.

DBM has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$6.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$556.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.58.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$609.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$579.93 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.529767 earnings per share for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

