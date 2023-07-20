National Bankshares Lowers First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Capital Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.33.

Shares of FCR.UN opened at C$14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.19. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$13.54 and a 52-week high of C$18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.06.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

