Raymond James Cuts European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$3.75

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.70 to C$3.35 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark set a C$4.15 price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.11.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$2.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$259.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.23. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.70 and a 1 year high of C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.04, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.