European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Lowered to C$2.90

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.35 to C$2.90 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark set a C$4.15 target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.11.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of ERE.UN opened at C$2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$259.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.18. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$3.88.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

