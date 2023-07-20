Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$82.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$78.47.
Imperial Oil Price Performance
Imperial Oil stock opened at C$63.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$53.43 and a 52-week high of C$79.83.
Imperial Oil Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.92%.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.
