Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$96.25.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$77.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.03. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$63.29 and a 1-year high of C$88.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.26%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

