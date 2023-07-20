BMO Capital Markets Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$36.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

TSE FM opened at C$35.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$36.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.63.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.535524 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

